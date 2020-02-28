JPS removes over 1,200 illegal connections in Jones Town, St Andrew

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that 1,220 illegal connections were on Thursday removed from premises in Jones Town, St Andrew.

The JPS notes that the electricity theft rate in Jones Town is well over 90%.

The light and power company says what began as a routine regularisation exercise ended with hundreds of residents surrounding and intimidating its work crew with suggestions of violence.

It says the team subsequently left the community, after encouraging residents to do the right and safe thing, by becoming legal JPS customers.

The company is appealing to persons not to interfere with crew members carrying out their lawful duties, but rather to become regularised for the safety of their families and personal property.

How to become regularised

Persons who are not legal customers may make contact with JPS by calling 888-CALLJPS or via its social media platforms @myjpsonline for more information on regularising their service.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.