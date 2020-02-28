Kingston man held with illegal gun charged

Kingston man 35-year-old Robert Cherrington, otherwise called ‘Nino Brown’, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that Cherrington was on Wednesday held with a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation along James Street in Kingston.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

Cherrington is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, March 6.

