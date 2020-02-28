More charges laid against alleged Portmore serial rapist

Alleged serial rapist 27-year-old Chaddane Harris has been charged with four more counts of rape.

Harris has been in custody since July 2019 after being nabbed for housebreaking and investigations led to him being charged with four counts of rape that were committed in Portmore, St Catherine.

The St Catherine South Police report that investigators have continued to revisit cases since that time and the results from DNA testing on historic samples recently linked Harris to an additional four cases.

This resulted in further charges being laid.

The police say detectives are awaiting the results of at least two other tests.

Harris will answer to the latest charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 4.

