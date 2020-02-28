Dear Shannon,

I am a Jamaican currently living in the United States of America. I will return to Jamaica in July and I am interested in ­understanding the insurance landscape in Jamaica. I will purchase a ­mid-sized car, likely a Rav4 or something like that. What would be the considerations for someone new to the market? I am over 55 years old with a valid Jamaican driver’s licence since the 1980s. Any information about what to expect will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your time.

Dear Reader,

It’s good to hear from you! The first step to buying car insurance is actually shopping for it before you even step foot on the lot to ­negotiate buying a car. When you have your choice of car narrowed down to a few, in your case, a Rav4, it’s time to shop around for ­insurance which best suits you.

Some makes and models are much more costly to insure than others as insurance premiums vary widely between ­different models. While you may have a particular preference in mind, go to www.mibinsure.com and look at what the various models and years, along with the various coverage, will cost you.

MIBinsure.com offers comparative quoting, printing of your cover note online and renewal of your policy, all for the convenience of the customer.

Prices people pay for the same coverage vary widely and no ­single company can claim to be the cost leader. The insurance company that’s cheapest for one person might be more expensive for another person, and sometimes for no other reason than age or gender.

To an auto insurance company, a driver’s age is a general measure of ­driving experience and propensity for accidents.

Shannon

Thanks for your help!

Dear Shannon,

Last week I wrote to you in regard to if I had a claim, how will that affect my premium, and will my premiums be higher if I wanted to change my present insurer because I am dissatisfied with their renewal premiums.

I am happy to present that using mibinsure.com really assisted me in obtaining a quote which was suitable for me. Thank you for the help!

Dear reader,

I must say that I am pleased that you took the time to use mibinsure.com. We aim to offer a world-class user experience via our platform and I am happy that you were able to experience it.

Please, if you have any more questions, do not hesitate to write to us. We are always happy to assist.

Shannon Samuda

Communications Officer

Marathon Insurance Brokers

smsamuda@mibja.com