Weekend closure for Hagley Park Rd/Maxfield Ave/Eastwood Park Rd intersection

The Hagley Park Road /Maxfield Avenue/Eastwood Park Road intersection, which converges at the St Andrew Parish Church in Half-Way-Tree, will be closed this weekend by the National Works Agency.

The closure will be effective at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Motorists travelling towards Eastwood Park, Molynes, Constant Spring, Half-Way-Tree and Hagley Park Roads will therefore be diverted along several roadways.

According to NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, the closure is required to carry out pavement improvement works in the critical intersection.

He says the plan is to complete the base enhancement and pavement reinstatement project over the two days.

Traffic changes below:

* Motorists who normally use Hagley Park Road to travel into Half-Way-Tree will be rerouted onto Woodglen Avenue to connect with Molynes Road which will take them right into the City center.

* Motorists who intend to get into Half-Way-Tree from Maxfield Avenue will have to use Cargill Avenue, Ruthven and Winchester Roads to do so via Hope Road.

* Motorists who normally come down Hope Road to transit through Half-Way-Tree enroute to Portmore or Spanish Town Road will, during the period, turn left onto Half-Way-Tree Road and use Balmoral and Queens Avenue to travel to their destinations.

* The recommended detour routes are being prepared to accommodate motorists.

*Queens Avenue and Chisolm Avenue have now been reverted permanently to two-way roadways. The one-way signs that were erected along these roads have been removed.

