12 and 13-year-old Kingston boys charged with rape, abduction

Charges of rape, aiding and abetting rape and forcible abduction have been laid against two boys—one 12 and the other 13—in relation to an incident in Kingston last November.

The police say the boys were taken into custody following months of investigations led by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), which culminated with their arrest on Friday, February 14.

According to investigators, the boys allegedly forced a schoolgirl to the back of the compound, where one of them had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Friday, March 6.

