Cold Front brings cooler weather, weekend rain to Jamaica

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that the inclement weather currently being experienced across sections of the island is due to a cold front.

It says the system will continue to move across the country today, then become stationary in the vicinity of the island on Sunday as it further weakens.

24-hour forecast

This morning… Intermittent showers mainly across northern and southeastern parishes.

This Afternoon… Mostly cloudy with periods of showers across sections of most parishes.

Tonight… Lingering showers across northern and southeastern parishes. Partly cloudy elsewhere.

3-day forecast

Sunday: Showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, elsewhere mostly cloudy. Windy along the north coast. Cool.

Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and eastern parishes. Windy along the north coast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Windy along the south coast.

