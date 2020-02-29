District Constable on corruption charge offered $300,000 bail

A Westmoreland District Constable was offered $300,000 bail with three sureties when he appeared before the Parish Court on Friday to answer charges for Breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Little London Police Station once per week.

He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, March 18.

Detectives assigned to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau arrested and charged the district constable after a file was prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a ruling.

Subsequently to the ruling by the DPP, he was charged with two counts of breaches of the act.

The police say his arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began in December 2019, when a vendor reported that the district constable solicited and accepted money from him after he was allegedly found vending in a no-vending zone.

The vendor was reportedly released after the money was paid over.

