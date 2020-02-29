District Constable who fled Jamaica charged with corruption

Investigators assigned to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau on Thursday arrested and charged a St Elizabeth district constable with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

According to the police, information is that sometime in 2018, the district constable allegedly solicited money from persons after a matter was reported to him.

It is further alleged that the cop made promises to the complainants that he could assist in rectifying the matter, for which he received payment.

The police further reported that after the payment was made to the district constable, it was revealed that he was unable to deliver based on the arrangement with the complainants.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Shortly thereafter, the district constable fled Jamaica in an effort to avoid prosecution.

After he was deported to the island, a warrant was prepared and he was arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Friday, March 13.

