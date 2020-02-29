St Catherine common-law husband charged with assault

A 52-year-old man from Gravel Heights, St Catherine is to face the court after he allegedly beat his common-law wife and caused her several injuries during an alleged dispute at their home on Thursday.

Elvis Campbell has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding and malicious destruction of property.

The Spanish Town Police report that about 3:00 a.m., an argument between the couple escalated and Campbell allegedly punched and kicked the complainant, causing wounds and bruises to her body.

A report was made to the police and he was subsequently pointed out, arrested and charged.

