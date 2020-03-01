76-y-o St Elizabeth man in custody after common-law wife found dead

A 76-year-old St Elizabeth man is in police custody after his common-law wife,65-year-old Patsy Davidson, was last night found dead with her throat slashed.

The incident happened about 7:30 in Exton in the parish.

It is being alleged that the attack may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

It is reported that the woman and her common-law husband had an altercation hours before she was murdered.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.