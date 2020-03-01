CARICOM leaders to meet in Barbados on impact of coronavirus

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders will meet in Barbados on Sunday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the tourism industry, CARICOM officials have confirmed.

They said the meeting, which will also be attended by Caribbean health ministers, is aimed at developing a common CARICOM position given that there have been differing positions within the region with regards to cruise ships and airlines operating in the Caribbean.

The meeting will be chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is also the chair of CARICOM.

In recent, days some CARICOM countries have prevented cruise liners from docking at their ports after some passengers were reported to have been suffering from the virus.

The sources told the Caribbean Media Corporation that it is felt there is a need for a unified position on the matter, not only as it relates to the tourism sector, but other sectors of the economy.

The meeting will also be attended by senior officials of the United States-based cruise liners as well as regional airlines.

In addition, representatives from the Pan American Health Organization, the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency will also be at the meeting.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.