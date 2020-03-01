Man charged in relation to double murder at St Ann beach

Mikey Dillon has been charged by the police in relation to the shooting death of two men at a beach in Mammee Bay, St Ann.

Twenty-four-year-old Jameal Ellis, otherwise called ‘Munga’, and 32-year-old Oneil Wynter, otherwise called ‘Pumba’, were the victims of the December 8, 2019 gun attack.

The police say Dillon was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer on Saturday and was subsequently charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday, March 05.

The police report that about 10:54 a.m., Ellis and Wynter were on the beach when armed men travelling in a Toyota motorcar approached them.

It is further reported that the assailants exited the car and opened gunfire hitting Ellis and Wynter before escaping in the vehicle.

The police were alerted and the men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Lawmen subsequently seized the car which had crashed at the intersection of Mammee Bay and Hollywood main road following the shooting.

According to the police, a Taurus 9mm pistol along with eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was also seized.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.