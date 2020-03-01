NEPA appeals for help to catch crocodile killers

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is seeking the public’s assistance to locate the men seen in a series of videos and photographs depicting the killing of a crocodile at a fishing beach.

NEPA says the incident is being investigated and that it is coordinating with its partner agencies to find the perpetrators of the gruesome act.

“We are deeply disturbed by this cruel and unprovoked attack on this protected animal and are appealing to the public to assist in identifying and prosecuting the men seen in this video,” said fauna coordinator, Ricardo Miller, in a statement.

“This is a significant set back in the conservation of this endangered species,” he added.

NEPA notes that crocodiles are one of Jamaica’s many endangered animal species and are protected under law.

It is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act to possess, hunt, kill, capture or willfully molest the crocodile.

Individuals found guilty may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment.

NEPA is urging the public to call the agency at 876-754-7540 or toll-free 888-991-5005 to provide information on this incident.

Individuals may also call police 119 or make a report to the nearest police station.

