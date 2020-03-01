The religious activities of the laity

Paul H. Williams

Gleaner Writer

In Jainism, the seniors are renuniciants called monks. They must take certain vows like the monks, who are supported by the laity. The medieval period was a time of particularly intense reflection by both Shvetambara and Digambara monks on the role of the laity. Thus, many treatises discussing the layman’s religious practices and vows were produced between the 5th and 17th century.

According to these writings, the layman’s behaviour should mirror the ascetic “great vows”. An ascetic is a person who leads an austerely simple life, especially one who abstains from the normal pleasures of life or denies himself/herself material satisfaction. Jain doctrine, however, maintains that while the ascetic path can lead to the destruction (nirjara) of karma, the lay path allows only for the warding off (samvara) of new karma and thus does not significantly change an individual’s karmic status.

The layman is encouraged to observe eight basic rules of behaviour, which vary, but usually include the avoidance of night eating, as well as a diet that excludes meat, wine, honey, and fruits and roots that tend to harbour any form of life. In addition, there are vows to be taken. These are five anuvratas (little vows), three gunavratas, and four shikshavratas. The anuvratas are vows to abstain from violence, lying and stealing. They are also to be content with their own wife, and to limit their worldly possessions.

The other vows are supplementary and are meant to strengthen and protect the anuvratas. They involve avoidance of unnecessary travel, of harmful activities, and of the pursuit of pleasure; fasting and dietary control; the giving of gifts and service to the monks, the poor, and fellow believers.

Lay people are expected to perform the six “obligatory actions”, especially the samayika, a meditative and renunciatory ritual of limited duration, at regular intervals. It is a ritual that seeks to strengthen the resolve to pursue the spiritual discipline of Jain dharma (moral virtue). It may be performed at home, in a temple, in a fasting hall, or before a monk.

Typically, Jain lay life is characterised by strict vegetarianism, disciplined business or professional activity, and responsible conduct of family affairs with a view to establishing a sound social reputation. Lay Jains believe that certain activities, such as fasting and giving alms to the poor make people not only able to advance a little farther along the path to the final liberation, but to improve their current material situation. Thus, there is a marked contrast between the great prosperity of the Jain layman community and the austere self-denial of the monks and nuns they support.

Until very recently, Jainism had not developed any distinctive life-cycle rituals for events, such as birth and marriage, although in the 9th century the Digambara monk Jinasena attempted to legislate in this area. In general, practice has tended to conform to prevailing local custom, provided this does not compromise basic Jain principles.