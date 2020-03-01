St Andrew Parish Church wins Bible-reading competition

Readers from St Andrew Parish Church amassed more than 1,000 points at the 2020 staging of the annual St Andrew Deanery Sunday School Council Bible-Reading Competition. The high score was the result of each of their four readers winning in their respective age categories.

The Church of the Transfiguration placed second overall, and Church of the Ascension placed third. The competition was held in Cross Roads at St Luke on February 15, with entries from nine churches.

In delivering their report, the judges, appointed by Church House, noted that there were very good readers in the deanery across the categories, so churches should not have a problem in the years to come.

Rounding out the participating churches were St Jude, Stony Hill; St Philip, Brandon Hill; St Cyprian, August Town; St Mary the Virgin, Molynes Road; and St Mark, Craighton and Good Shepherd, Constant Spring Road.

The top readers were:

In the under-7 category

1. Nathan Sutherland of St Andrew Parish Church

2. Carianna Smalling of the Church of the Transfiguration

3. Jasai Fung of the Church of the Ascension

In the age 7-10 category

1. Leandra Williams of St Andrew Parish Church

2. Jazara Fund of Church of the Ascension

3. Jean-Marie Smith St Philip, Brandon Hill

In the age 11-14 category

1. Arianna James of St Andrew Parish Church

2. Arianna Campbell of Church of the Transfiguration

3. Adejah Edwards of Church of the Ascension

In the 15-17 category

1. Danielle Goode of St Andrew Parish Church

2. Nickita Gordon of St Luke, Cross Roads

3. Jaheem Brown of St Mark, Craighton.