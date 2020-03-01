This is who I am

Today marks the start of a new month and a new opportunity to live in the purposeful victory that God has in store for you. And it all starts with identity. If you want to see transformation in your life and the lives of your loved ones, the first step is understanding and operating in your identity as a believer.

Your circumstances don’t dictate your identity. Whether a prince lives in the castle or in the streets, it does not change the fact that he is the son of a king. But, when he understands his true identity and the authority it brings, he can have greater access to the privileges that come with it. It is the same with us. We are who God says we are, regardless of whether we believe it or not. But, believing it has life-changing impact. It can mean the difference between happiness and unhappiness, sickness and health, torment and peace, victory and defeat, and so much more!

I want to set the stage by showing you how we can lose out by not understanding our identity. And, I want to go back to the story of Gideon.

From the beginning of this story, we get a glimpse into Gideon’s state of mind. “The angel of the Lord came and sat down under the oak in Ophrah that belonged to Joash the Abiezrite, where his son Gideon was threshing wheat in a winepress to keep it from the Midianites.” Judges 6:11 (NIV) Wheat was usually thrashed on the threshing floor, a place set aside near the field of harvest where oxen were used to tread out the grain. But instead, we have Gideon lying on his belly personally thrashing wheat in the winepress. He was so afraid of the impending danger of the Midianites that he subjected himself to undue discomfort and struggle. He didn’t know his identity.

1. WITHOUT IDENTITY WE ARE FILLED WITH FEAR

Gideon allowed fear to make him do ridiculous things. Yes, the nation was more physically powerful than the Israelites, but their power was nothing in comparison to Gideon’s God. Instead of believing in the power and forgiveness of his loving Creator, Gideon was believing in his weakness. It is often the same with us, and yet, 2 Timothy 1:7 (NKJV) says “… God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

Our identity as children of God includes fearlessness. But when we don’t know this, we operate as if fear is normal. However, since God controls even the winds and waves, fear is irrational.

2. WITHOUT IDENTITY WE COMPLAIN

When the angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon, he called him a mighty warrior. However, instead of accepting his identity, Gideon complained about the situation he was in. Gideon seemed resigned to the belief that his suffering would never improve. He decided to accept things as they are instead of accepting his authority to change things.

Philippians 2:14 (NLT) says, “Do everything without complaining or arguing.” This is the identity of the children of God. However, when we don’t know who we are, we live in constant annoyance and frustration rather than peace.

3. WITHOUT IDENTITY WE FALSELY ASSUME

Gideon was a leader, but he did not see himself as a leader. If it was not for that angel, Gideon might have lived out the rest of his life doing things that he was never meant to do. Things that would not bring him the satisfaction or blessing that his true identity did.

God sees your potential, too. It is part of your identity in God. After all, you were made in his image; some pretty awesome things are in you. However, you won’t know fully until you figure out your identity. So, next week, we will tackle some further fundamental truths of our identity in God.