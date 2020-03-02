Clarendon SE By-Election | JLP supporters in festive mood

In what appears to be a one-man race so far, supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) clad in green have been making their presence felt in the various electoral divisions of Clarendon South East.

The JLP's Pearnel Charles Jr is going up against Dereck Lambert, an independent candidate who represented the People's National Party (PNP) in the 2011 general elections.

Lambert lost that election to Rudyard Spencer, who retired from representational politics after representing the people of the constituency for 18 years.

However, the carnival-like atmosphere created by the labourites belies the number of persons who are actually casting their ballots.

When The Gleaner news team visited at least three polling divisions earlier today voting was at snail's pace.

Charles Jr arrived close to midday at the Rocky Point Community Centre where voters were trickling in and received a warm welcome from the scores of labourites who gathered at the location.

One supporter, Marva Richards Edwards, embraced Charles and prayed with him for a few minutes.

"God send him down here and He has a purpose for him in Clarendon South East so he has to do it," she told The Gleaner.

"I asked the Lord to cover him under his blood and help him to choose the best people to work with," she added.

At the same time, while the PNP had announced that it would not participate in today's by-election, observers from the party were on the ground canvassing.

Sitting almost one hundred metres away from the Portland Cottage community centre where voters were casting their ballots, Janet Whyne and two other members of the PNP were taking copious notes of the persons who were making their way to vote.

Whyne, in her mid-forties, told The Gleaner that she was doing work on behalf of the PNP's Patricia Duncan-Sutherland.

As an indoor agent, Whyne said that she was able to identify persons who turn out to vote for the JLP and the independent candidate.

"We are here to see how many people turn out to vote for the JLP and the independent candidate," she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.