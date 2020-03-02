Clarendon SE By-Election | Lambert confident despite lack of fanfare

Not many politicians can sit in their office on election day and anticipate a resounding victory.

Dereck Lambert is such a politician who believes his popularity and 30 years of friendship and liaison with constituents in Clarendon South East give him the luxury of sitting in his office and directing his campaign from behind closed doors.

When The Gleaner visited Lambert's office located less than a mile from May Pen, the independent candidate was interacting with persons who were apparently carrying out errands for him.

Quizzed about his laid back approach to pulling out voters, Lambert said that he was not perturbed by the many persons donned in their green t-shirts, claiming that several were clad in green as a facade to receive incentives for voting.

"Don't be deceived," Lambert said.

At exactly 3:19 p.m., Lambert entered the Mitchell Town Primary School in the Rocky Point Division to cast his ballot.

He entered alone without any fanfare and was clad in a red hat, red shirt, and burgundy jacket.

A few minutes later two of his supporters joined him.

"Win or lose there will be surprise because I have no budget. My funds so far, I don't spend a million dollars yet because I live in the community so if a man want little gas or want little food we set it up."

