Clarendon SE By-Election | Officials condemn unauthorised election observers

Co-chairs of the Election Centre, Director of Elections Glasspole Brown and Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, are taking issue with the presence of persons who say they are observing today’s proceedings in the Clarendon South Eastern by-election.

They say that it has been brought their attention that unauthorised individuals clad in white shirts with the word 'observer' printed on the back have been seen at voting locations interfering with potential voters.

It was noted that only the Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE) has been given accredited Observer Status for the by-election.

The elections director and Parchment Brown are condemning the actions of the so-called observers and are cautioning all persons from engaging in what it says is misleading conduct.

