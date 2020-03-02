Clarendon SE by-election | Pearnel Charles Jr wins by more than 6,000 votes

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP's) Pearnel Charles Jnr has won the Clarendon South Eastern by-election by more than 6,000 votes.

According to the preliminary results released by the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), Charles polled 6,845 votes to the 738 received by independent candidate Dereck Lambert.

The official count of the ballots will take place on Tuesday at the Vere Technical High School.

The EOJ says 7,583 voters or 18.3 per cent of the 41,308 registered electors in the constituency turned out to vote.

Charles Jr will replace Ruddy Spencer who resigned last month.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.