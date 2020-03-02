Full Court rejects leave for judicial review application by Reid, Pinnock

The criminal matter against discarded education minister Ruel Reid and Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Professor Fritz Pinnock is to continue, this after the Full Court this afternoon rejected an application for leave to seek judicial review.

This upholds the ruling handed down by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in December 2019.

The three-member Full Court comprised Justices David Batts, Chester Stamp and Stephane Jackson-Haisley.

Following the Full Court ruling, Reid and Pinnock sought leave to appeal the decision but that application was refused.

During the proceedings last month, Reid and Pinnock contended that the Financial Investigation Division (FID) was not empowered by law to bring the charges against them and therefore acted illegally.

They further argued that the FID is purely an investigative body and does not have the legal authority to bring criminals charges or obtain a fiat from the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute them.

However, Richard Small, the attorney representing the FID, rejected assertions that the police personnel acted unlawfully.

Reid; his wife Sharen; their daughter Sharelle as well as Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence were last October arrested and charged following a year-long corruption probe into the Education Ministry and CMU.

The five are scheduled to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 8.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.