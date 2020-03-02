Ground broken for US$1b Sugarcane Bay Hotel - PM tells investors Ja a safe bet as St Ann welcomes largest investment in sector

In what is considered one of the largest investments locally, ground was broke last Friday in Llandovery, St Ann, for the construction of the Sugarcane Bay Hotel, a US$1-billion project to build 4,700 rooms over a 10-year period.

In welcoming the deveopment in St Ann, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett noted that over the last three years, much of the investment in the tourism product has been in Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

“It’s going to bring a billion dollars of investment, which is the largest investment ever in hotel business in Jamaica, and arguably any other business. It will bring a total of 375,000 visitors to the parish [annually], which will increase the contribution of St Ann to hotel development and to tourism and the economy overall,” Bartlett touted.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who also attended the ceremony, assured the investors that Jamaica was a safe bet.

“It does take a long time to perfect the bureaucracy, fulfilling all the requirements of the law, but once you’re in, you’re in; you’re solid. You’re on a very solid institutional foundation, so your investments will be secured,” Holness said.

He added that the Government practises fiscal discipline as an established policy, regardless of which party is in power.

“So you can be certain that whatever you invest here will not be at the mercy of whimsical tax policy or other forms of regulations that could deplete or ruin your business,” the prime minister said.

Holness noted that a significant inclusion in the project is the building of housing units for staff who will be employed at the hotel.

The Sugarcane Bay development, spread across 226 acres of land located between Salem, Runaway Bay and Priory, is expected to provide 10,000 jobs and inject J$850 million annually into the economy.

YEARS IN THE MAKING

Bartlett tipped his hat to former Tourism Minister Dr Wykeham McNeill for the role he played in facilitating the development during his tenure, noting that the project has been several years in the making.

“It’s perhaps the longest gestation period that a development facility has had in many, many years; and because it has taken us so long to have it, we’re now satisfied that everything is in place for it to move with alacrity, with speed, and also to accomplish that which it is designed to do; and what it is designed to do is to reimagine the parish of St Ann,” Bartlett said.

The tourism minister also hailed Armando ‘Mandy’ Chomat of the Karisma Group, who he termed “the architect of all of this involvement and participation with Jamaica”.

In his remarks, Chomat described Sugarcane Bay as “one of the most ambitious developments in Jamaica’s tourism industry”.

Karisma came to Jamaica in 2013 with the opening of the 148-room luxury boutique property, Azul Beach Resort, in Negril. Within a few years, due to overwhelming response, Chomat said, the hotel doubled its room stock.

“This would not have been possible without the support and commitment of both parties of the Jamaican Government,” he stated.