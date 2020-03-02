PNP ready to help with coronavirus crisis fight - Phillips

People’s National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips says the party is ready to be a part of a national response to the threat of the coronavirus and the possible financial fallout which could wipe out a number of countries’ economies across the world.

“We are prepared to help to manage the crisis if called upon by the government. We are willing to work in every area and guide the government through the economic crisis, crime and the corona crisis,” r Phillips.

Speaking in Golden Spring at a public meeting to install PNPYO president Krystal Tomlinson as the candidate for West Rural St Andrew, Phillips said Jamaica has to make adequate preparation to deal with any fallout from the crises.

“This has been building up over the last few years with the closure of bauxite plants, the slowing down of visitors to the island, and the downturn of transhipment activities at the port due to trade war between the US and China. The government should be going out now and be reasoning with the bauxite companies about a way to keep the plant open. They should be willing to review the tax situation,” Phillips said.

The party leader said any PNP government would have moved months ago to set up a national task force, embracing the public and private sectors and plan and execute a national response.

“The economy has slowed down grow less than one per cent and that was before corona. There are persons who cannot go to supermarkets or corner shops to buy basic items. All in the economic horizon is gloom and disappointment,” the party leader said as he appealed for a reduction in the General Consumption Tax.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.