St James firefighter charged after using gun to assault teen boy

A St James firefighter who the police say used his gun to attack a 16-year-old boy has been charged with assault at common law, unlawful wounding, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The police report that 38-year-old Damion Wright, who is of a Cornwall Gardens address, was charged on Saturday.

They report that about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 he used his firearm to hit the teen who allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s house.

He later turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, February 25 and was subsequently charged.

A court date is being finalised.

