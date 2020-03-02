Update: Clarendon SE By-Election | 15% voter turnout so far

The Electoral Office of Jamaica is reporting that the voter turnout up to 3:00 p.m. for the Clarendon South Eastern by-election is 15.01%.

Comparatively, the voter turnout in the constituency at 3:00 p.m. for the February 25, 2016 General Election was 41.46%.

The polls are scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m.

There are 135 polling stations and 41,308 electors are eligible to vote.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jnr and independent candidate Dereck Lambert are vying for the seat.

