Update: Clarendon SE by-election | Eight per cent voter turnout after four hours

Voters have been trickling into polling stations in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency for today’s by-election to replace resigned Member of Parliament Ruddy Spencer.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jnr and independent candidate Dereck Lambert are vying for the seat.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica reports that all 135 polling stations in the constituency opened on schedule at 7 o’clock this morning.

Senior citizen Doris McKoy is among those who have already cast ballots.

The 78-year-old gingerly made her way to the Free Town Polling Station in the Palmer’s Cross polling division.

Declaring her support for the Jamaica Labour Party, she said although her knees were weak, she had to honour her “duty” to vote.

Here’s what happened in the constituency in the 2016 general election:



JLP - Ruddy Spencer: 10,045 votes

PNP - Patricia Duncan Sutherland: 9,074 votes

Margin of victory: 971 votes



Polling divisions: 133

Eligible voters: 39,210

Five things about Pearnel Charles Jnr:

1. A former prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

2. Is called to the bar in Jamaica and New York.

3. Was appointed senator on March 16, 2016.

4. Is the son of Speaker of the House of Representatives and Clarendon North Central MP Pearnel Charles Snr.

5. Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Bio-Chemistry and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the West Indies. He was also awarded a Master of Law at the University of Washington Law School.

Five things about Dereck Lambert:

1. Born and bred in the south Clarendon district of Vere.

2. Unsuccessfully ran in the 2011 general election in Clarendon South Eastern on a PNP ticket.

3. Served as a director of the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce.

4. Served as chairman of the Clarendon Industrial Provident Society.

5. A trade unionist.

