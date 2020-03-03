Family in mourning following gun attack

The family of 54-year-old Donovan Hassizulle, including his seven children are in mourning following his brutal slaying last Saturday night at Fort George in Annotto Bay, St Mary.

Hassizulle, and another man, 34-year-old Damian Wilson, were gunned down by unknown assailants during an alleged drive-by shooting near a shop at Fort George at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Both men were sprayed with bullets during the attack, which also sent several young men from the community scurrying for cover.

‘Difficult time for us’

“It is a difficult time for us as family members. This killing has left us all in a state of shock,” said Derrick Palmer, a man claiming to be a family member of Hassizulle.

“Hassizulle and Wilson had just returned from work, as they were both employed on the Junction main roadwork project, which is taking place in the parish. They were having a drink with three other men across the road, after purchasing drinks at a nearby shop just across from them.

“I later learned that two cars, a white Toyota Axio and a grey car drove by and then turned a little way up the road. Both cars, without headlights on, came back down the road and shortly after, gunshots were fired in rapid succession. Hassizulle died on the spot, while Wilson was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Palmer added.

According to him, the children are now mourning the senseless killing of their father, Hassizulle, who was their breadwinner.

Wilson is survived by his girlfriend and two children.

Since the shooting, residents have expressed fear and are calling on the police to step up operations, especially in the Annotto Bay area, where crime continues to plague them.

21 spent shells

The police reportedly recovered 21 spent shells from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for South East St Mary Dr Norman Dunn has condemned the killing, while extending condolence to the bereaved family members.

“This is the last thing that we expected or wanted,” Dunn said.

“Annotto Bay was enjoying a good run of peace and quiet, only for it to disrupted at this time. It is rather sad, especially when it involves the loss of human lives.

“It is a difficult time for the community at large, and these murders put everyone on edge. Both men were sharing a drink with friends when the brutal act was committed. I will be meeting with the respective family members to see how best I can extend moral support and otherwise,” he added.