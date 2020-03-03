Father pleads guilty to cocaine charges, son walks free

WESTERN BUREAU:

An American national who was arrested on February 21 after attempting to smuggle 14 pounds of cocaine in two suitcases at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is to be sentenced on March 10.

Percival Joseph, 48, had a tense look on his face yesterday after pleading guilty to possession of, and attempting to, export cocaine, when he appeared before Parish Judge Sandria Wong-Small. His 18-year-old son, Ishan Joseph, who was arrested and charged along with him, had the charges against him withdrawn following a no-evidence motion by the prosecution.

The prosecution told the St James Parish Court that the charges against the younger Joseph would be withdrawn as Percival Joseph accepted full responsibility for the suitcases in which the cocaine was reportedly found.

Attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas represented the Josephs.

According to reports, at approximately 9 p.m. on February 21, the Josephs checked in at the Sangster International Airport to board an outgoing flight to Toronto, Canada. During a routine security check, the cocaine, valued at J$8.3 million, was found inside false compartments in their luggage.

The Josephs had previously appeared in the St James Parish Court on February 28.