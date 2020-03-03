Gov't to spend $950 million on Port Royal Street coastal project

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon broke ground for the $950 million Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project, which will see the implementation of a one kilometre composite sea wall and armour stone revetment structure.

The project, which is being funded through a loan from the World Bank, is to begin this month.

Holness said the project is another milestone in Jamaica’s sustainable development and highlights how the government is working assiduously to position Kingston as a resilient city.

“This intervention will secure the overall street corridor and protect critical infrastructures along the coastline for the impacts associated with sea level rise and coastal erosion,” Holness said.

He was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony held at the Breezy Castle Sports Centre in downtown Kingston.

The project will also see the upgrading of draining features as well as the rehabilitation and rising of the existing roadway.

Additionally, a 4.7 kilometre wide boardwalk will also be constructed to improve the site’s aesthetic and promote recreational activity along the shoreline.

The project is expected to last for a year.

