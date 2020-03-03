Immigration Corner | Why is it so hard to get a visa?

Dear Miss Powell,

Why is it so hard to get a visitor’s visa to Canada and the USA? I’ve travelled to Barbados and Trinidad and I just want to see what it is like being in North America. How can I convince them that I don’t want to live in a cold country, but just want to vacation in the summer?

LM

Dear LM,

It is not difficult to get a visitor’s visa if you are able to satisfy the requirements of the visa officer. The key to note is that when an individual applies for a visitor’s visa or temporary resident visa to another country, it is the responsibility of the applicant to pass the security, financial, social and other evaluations before they will be granted a visa to be admitted into the country.

There are some key factors that an applicant should consider. They are:

1. Provide a properly completed application form with accurate information about yourself and your family. Ensure that you do not provide conflicting information or make mistakes, as there are strict penalties for misrepresentation.

2. Clearly demonstrate that you are not a threat to the safety and security of other Canadians or people in Canada.

3. Outline the purpose of your visit. Is it to visit family, friends, for sightseeing?

4. Demonstrate that you are not a flight risk and that you will respect the immigration laws.

5. Provide proof that you have the financial resources to cover the expenses of your trip and still be able to cover your own personal responsibilities in your home country.

6. Provide proof that you have a stronger social, economic and emotional ties to your home country than that in Canada.

You did not provide details of your background, nor did you provide information on the reason you were rejected. I strongly recommend that you contact an immigration lawyer to provide a copy of the rejection letters, so that you can be advised on how to overcome the previous hurdle and submit a better application.

Documents to submit

1. Job letter from your current employer. This letter should clearly outline the length of time that you have been employed, your salary and benefits. It should also include your vacation period or the amount of vacation you are entitled to.

2. If you are self-employed, provide copy of registration of business, letter from a justice of the peace, proof that you own/operate a legitimate and viable business. You could present proof of contracts and properties owned by the business.

3. Proof of bank accounts and investments from the financial institution. You should present a letter from the bank that is on the bank’s official letterhead and signed by an authorised officer. It should show the length of time you have been a customer, the average amount over the last three months. The letter should also show all your savings, chequing, investments and a list of outstanding debts, such as credit cards, line of credit and mortgage.

4. If you own land, you should provide a copy of land title or a statutory declaration, copy of a survey, proof of payment of property taxes, as evidence that you are the legitimate owner and occupier of the unregistered land.

5. If you do not own your home, you should present a copy of your lease or rental agreement.

6. Provide proof of any other asset, such as motor vehicle, large machinery, boats and any other tangible asset.

Other factors to consider

There are some questions that you should be prepared to answer and provide documents to support your answers. Where will you be staying? If you will be staying with a friend, then you should have a notarised invitation letter from your friend/family or provide hotel booking information.

What are your social ties to your home country? Are you married/engaged or in a common-law relationship? Do you have children? Are you a member of any organisation? What community work do you do? Are you on a board of a company or organisation? Are you the leader or organiser of any social activities in your community? You should present documents to answer these questions.

These are just some of the suggestions on how to satisfy the visa officer that you are not a threat to those living in Canada and that you will obey the laws of Canada. The key is to present as much proof as possible, to demonstrate that that you can afford the trip, and present facts that will motivate you to return at the end of the time granted.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada bars, with office located in Ottawa, Ontario. Her areas of practice are in immigration, commercial, real estate, administration of estates. Email: info@deidrepowell.com. Subject line: Immigration. Find her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.