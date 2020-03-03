JDF dismisses claims that missing guns have been found

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says reports circulating on social media platforms that the two missing weapons have been found are false.

According to the JDF, the search and investigation into the missing weapons continues and have been on in earnest since they were first discovered missing.

The JDF further says a number of persons have been questioned in connection with the disappearance and subsequently released.

It says the defence force has been collaborating closely with the police in carrying out the investigations and search and are urging persons who may have information on the whereabouts of the weapons to contact the JDF’s confidential tip hotline at 876-837-8888.

