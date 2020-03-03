Marcus Garvey Drive shooting causing major traffic delays

A fatal shooting along a section of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston is causing major traffic delays.

A man was shot dead in a reported confrontation with the police.

UPDATE: Long lines of traffic along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston as police process a crime scene. Motorists, particularly those heading from Portmore to Kingston are advised to use alternative routes - Daraine Luton photos. pic.twitter.com/v1M5iHKYlc — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) March 3, 2020

Investigators are still processing the scene.

Motorists, particularly those heading from Portmore to Kingston, are advised to use alternative routes.

Cops seeking to help with directing traffic.

