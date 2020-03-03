Mona Visitors Lodge closed amid strategic restructuring

The Mona Visitors Lodge and Conference Centre at the University of the West Indies, Mona has been closed.

The university says the property ceased operations on Saturday, February 29 as the management team moves to radically change the company's organisational, financial and operating structure.

It says the decision is in keeping with a move to restructure commercial operations.

The university says plans are afoot to reopen the entity through the implementation of a phased restructuring strategy, which will allow it to align operations with a new business model that fosters greater effectiveness within the hospitality industry.

This phased approach will also see improvements to the current facilities, service offerings, and customer experience.

