More nightly water lock-offs for sections of Corporate Area

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is to implement nightly water lock-offs in sections of the Corporate Area starting tomorrow, March 4.

The NWC says operations at the Mona Treatment and Hope Filter plants will be suspended from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The company says the current storage levels at the Mona Reservoir now at 67.6% and with the forecast for continued dry periods, the adjusted regulations are necessary to safeguard water supply throughout the coming months.

Communities to be affected:

August Town, Hope Road, Mona Heights, Liguanea, Mona Road, Ravinia, sections of Mona Heights, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Lady Musgrave Road, sections of New Kingston, sections of Half Way, Hagley Park Road, Maxfield Avenue, Molynes Road, sections of Harbour View, Mountain View Avenue, Cross Roads, South Camp Road, downtown Kingston, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half Way Tree Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.

Customers in the affected areas are being urged to store water for use during the period of disruption.

The NWC is assuring the public that every effort will be made to provide improved supplies once restore their regular supply ahead of the stipulated timelines.

