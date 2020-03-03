Rollington Town Primary, the colour of peace

Amid renewed concern about violence in schools, Rollington Town Primary, enveloped an eastern Kingston inner-city community, is standing out.

"Our school is the colour of peace - blue," said Principal Dr Margaret Bailey, adding that discipline is strictly enforced.

The school was among primary institutions that recognised Peace Day today.

First celebrated in 1996 following a proclamation by Governor General Sir Howard Cooke, Peace Day is recognised on the first Tuesday of March.

"Our school is not faced with many of the conflicts that we see in some of the schools," said Bailey. "Our children know how to deal with conflicts and how to behave.”

This morning there was special devotion led by students.

Meanwhile, Bailey said as part of its peace management programme, Rollington Town Primary continues to rely on materials provided by the non-profit organisation Peace and Love in Society (PALS).

"We have made conflict resolution a way of life," the principal said.

She said the rules for peacemaking are reinforced through guidance classes and training with parents, community members and staff.

