St James mother, 2-year-old daughter reported missing

Twenty-year-old Bobbygayle Gillies, otherwise called 'Abbygayle', and her two-year-old daughter, Gabrea Fairclough, both of Tower Hill, St James, have been missing since Monday.

The police say Gillies is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

It is reported that Gillies and her daughter were last seen along Main Street in the parish.

At the time, Gillies was wearing a white blouse, red pleated shorts and a pair of brown slippers.

The mode of dress for Gabrea is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bobbygayle Gillies and Gabrea Fairclough is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

