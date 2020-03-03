Three-year-old boy celebrates hearing clearly for the first time

Danae Hyman, Staff Reporter

Excitement erupted inside the Chinese Benevolent Centre in St Andrew this morning when three-year-old Clayton Elvin, through the help of the Starkey Hearing Foundation, discovered sound for the first time.

Clayton’s mother, Suzette Morais, told The Gleaner that she believes a tragedy she experienced while pregnant led to her son being born deaf.

Morais said life has been difficult for her, noting that she uses touch and hand gestures to communicate with her son.

“I feel so overwhelmed now, seeing him hear so properly for the first time, I feel so happy. Normally, you have to pitch your voice or you have to touch him but he normally uses his other senses because he is really smart,” Morais said.

After receiving his hearing aid, an overjoyed Clayton began shouting and laughing at his new discovery of sound.

He later danced to music being played by a Starkey volunteer.

WATCH: Three-year-old Clayton Elvin Jr beams with excitement as he reacts to being fitted for a hearing aid administered by co-founder of the Starkey Hearing Foundation, Tani Austin (left). This was Elvin's first time receiving a hearing aid. (@taylor2nd) GLNRroving pic.twitter.com/jaiEyezMNY — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) March 3, 2020

“I am just so happy for what these people have done for me and my son. You can see how happy he is right now and words can’t explain how I am feeling,” Morais said.

With today being observed as World Hearing Day, the Starkey Foundation held its annual hearing mission where they provided individuals with the gift of hearing for free.

The foundation, among other things, also provides hearing aids and custom earmolds to patients, assess and fit hearing aids and council and train hearing aid recipients.

