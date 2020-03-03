Transport Authority warns operators against overcharging passengers

The Transport Authority is warning public passenger vehicle operators that they should immediately desist from overcharging commuters in the Corporate Area.

The authority says it has again received complaints that unscrupulous persons are insisting commuters pay more than the approved fares in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR), particularly on the route Spanish Town to Linstead.

The regulator says this is illegal and is a violation of the rights of the commuters.

It says its operations teams are monitoring the situation closely and operators found to be unlawfully deceiving passengers as to the fare for a journey will be prosecuted.

In the meantime, the commuting public is reminded that one of the dangers of using unlicensed public passenger vehicles is that these operators often charge exorbitant fares.

The authority is, therefore, urging the commuting public to use licensed public transport vehicles which display red public passenger vehicle plates and the light blue Transport Authority sticker on the windshield with expiration dates of 2020 and onwards.

How to report overcharging

Commuters may report incidents of overcharging through the Authority’s toll- free line at 1-888-991-5687; WhatsApp images or videos to 1-876-551-8196, providing the licences plate numbers and the routes for the vehicles; or download the Drive Safe Jamaica app in the Google Playstore and submit your images or videos.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.