Tuesday Talk

Some people are saying those passes handed out at entrances to plazas and public car parks etc. are often very filthy because of the dozens of people who handled them daily - with nervousness over corona virus and other contagious diseases maybe it’s time for a review of how to secure vehicles in public places.

It’s interesting to hear the Jamaicans who have returned home talk about their country after they have had their mainly North American experiences. They now embrace all aspects of their Jamaican-ness and even find the usual chaos as an essential part of being. If one should do a poll one would likely find a very high number of voluntary returnees who are enjoying their country anew.