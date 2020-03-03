Updated | Two arrested following Marcus Garvey drive shooting

Two men, one with a gunshot injury, are now in police custody following an early morning police-involved shooting on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

The incident happened at the intersection with Fourth Street around 5:45 a.m but resulted in major traffic pile up for hours later as investigators processed the scene.

According to the police Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), cops signalled two vehicles to stop along Marcus Garvey Drive.

The CCU said instead of complying with the instruction, the cops were fired on.

The police reportedly returned the fire injuring one of two men in car.

A third man, believed to have been travelling in other car escaped.

The CCU said the police searched the cars and found a large quantity of compressed ganja in one of them.​

The police also said the injured man was taken to hospital, treated and released into their custody.

NOTE: In an earlier version of this story, the police had reported that the shooting was fatal. However, they have since said one man who was shot was treated at hospital and released into their custody.

