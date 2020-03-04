Gas prices down $3.02, diesel down $3.01

Gas prices are to go down by $3.02 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $127.77 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $130.60.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel will move down by $3.01 to sell for $126.31 per litre.

Kerosene will go down by $3.00 to sell for $105.94 per litre.

Propane cooking gas is to go down by $1.55 per litre to sell for $41.76 while butane will move down by $2.99 to sell for $48.71 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

