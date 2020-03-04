Greater efficiencies to come from NESoL closure

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says greater efficiencies are to be achieved arising from the closure of the state-owned National Energy Solutions (NESoL).

Late last year, operations at NESol were subsumed into the Ministry and posts made redundant as part of a wider rationalisation programme.

READ: Energy Ministry to spend nearly $100m on staff cuts

The move came after allegations of fraud and mismanagement.

Responding to questions from Opposition Member of Parliament Dr Fenton Ferguson during today’s sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament, Williams said there are to be improved operations “specifically looking at pole line extensions and resultant street lighting and house wiring for persons who cannot afford the upfront cost.”

“You will see a more streamlined and programme rolled out with greater efficiency and greater transparency in the months and years ahead,” said Williams.

She told the committee that she was not satisfied that NESol was delivering value for money.

“I believe that would be a fair assessment,” she said.

Some $6 billion has been allocated in the national budget for the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology for fiscal year 2020- 2021.

NESol was responsible for creating new energy solutions to expand the reach of electricity supply to rural areas and minimise unauthorised connections to the national grid in urban communities through the build-out of renewable energy at the domestic level.

Ferguson questioned whether the new division will be able to deliver better service.

- Paul Clarke

