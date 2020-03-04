JCF to get electronic maintenance system

The Ministry of National Security is to introduce an electronic management system that will monitor and maintain the general upkeep of police facilities islandwide.

Portfolio Minister Dr Horace Chang made the announcement while addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps at Diplomatic Week 2020, held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Tuesday.

“We are putting in place a strong facilities maintenance programme, known as I-Request. This will ensure that there is effective maintenance and continuous monitoring so that we can hold persons accountable. It will be a software that even I will be able to monitor submissions made from police stations in any part of the island,” said Chang.

The I-Request software was developed by the Ministry’s Information Technology and Services Branch to streamline the requisition process within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The system will allow designated officers to request essential items such as, furniture, equipment, office and general supplies, required by facilities across the island. I-Request’s functions are expected to ensure that police facilities are better resourced to further enhance service delivery.

The software development phase has been completed and the Ministry is now moving to identify a police station within the Corporate Area for pilot testing.

The pilot is expected to commence this month.

The development of I-Request is in tandem with the Ministry’s mandate to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly work spaces.

