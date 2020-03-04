Mechanic in failed abduction slapped with gun-related charges

Twenty-year-old mechanic Romel Kelly, of Tavares Gardens, Kingston 13 address, has now been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition

The police report that Kelly was taken into custody following a failed abduction attempt on October 2, 2019 about 2:45 p.m. on Lyndhurst Road.

The police say the vehicle involved in the incident was intercepted and Kelly accosted, searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition taken from him.

He was then arrested.

