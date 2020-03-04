New board for Women Entrepreneurs Network of the Caribbean

The Jamaica chapter of the Women Entrepreneurs Network of the Caribbean (WENC) has announced a new board of directors, who will serve a two-year term, effective January 8.

The membership of WENC is drawn from the cadre of dynamic micro- to small-business owners in Jamaica who represent every aspect of the entrepreneurship ecosystem: from farmers to financial and business advisers, from development consultants to real estate mortgage brokers.

The WENC board of directors is guided by the mandate to support their membership of women-led businesses with access to the markets, networking, funding, entrepreneurship training, and professional development necessary to create and advance sustainable, profit-making ventures.

Public policy advocacy

In addition to a core approach of direct engagement with its members, the new board will also focus on public policy advocacy as a means of creating sustainable environments in which women-led business can thrive. This includes advocacy highlighting the increasing economic impact of gender-based violence, the need for a public procurement quota for SMEs, mobile services that assist women in their care economy responsibilities, credit repair, and financing opportunities, and an enterprise hub facility.

This sixth installation of the WENC board of directors once again offers the organisation’s members an impressive and diverse range of background disciplines and experience to advance positive, impactful outcomes.

The new board of directors are Ethnie Miller Simpson (president); Yanique Taylor (secretary); Audria Rannie (treasurer); Nicole Henry Dewar (vice-president, strategic partnerships); Olayinka Jacobs Bonnick (vice-president, advocacy and outreach); Kimberly Davis (vice-president, membership); Anna Toby (vice-president, marketing and PR); and Makada Haye (vice-president, sponsorship and events).