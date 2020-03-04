Schools get coronavirus funding to procure sanitary items

The Ministry of Education says it has made arrangements for schools to be provided with money to procure sanitary items as it prepares institutions to prevent the spread of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus.

The Ministry says $30,000 to $50,000 is to be allocated to institutions so that they can make readily available to all student and staff hand sanitisers, hand washing soap, Lysol, and hand towels.

School administrators are asked to procure these items immediately effect from available funds.

The Ministry says primary schools will be reimbursed by March 6 while secondary schools reimbursements will be sent in the fourth tranche of the regular subvention that is due in April.

School administrators are being asked to inform parents that students with flu-like symptoms should stay home until fully recovered.

Any individual experiencing any of the above symptoms should visit the nearest health centre immediately.

School administrators should ensure that online spaces such as Whatsapp groups are created to facilitate communication and sharing of learning materials, especially for students who are unwell and/or preparing for exit examination.

School leaders and teachers are being asked to prepare subject matter content in electronic form to share with parents and students where necessary.

Safety tips

• Exercise proper hand washing technique with soap and water.

• Cover nose and mouth during sneezing and coughing with a mask, hand towel, or flexed elbow and perform hand hygiene immediately after.

• Cleanse hands with 60-70 % alcohol-based hand sanitiser when water is not available.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Thoroughly cook meat and eggs.

• No unprotected contact with live wild or farm animals.

• Avoid unprotected contact with sick people.

• Avoid touching your face with unclean hands.

