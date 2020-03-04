Soldiers arrested for suspected breaches of the Firearms Act

A file is to be prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling to be made into a shooting incident involving two members of the Jamaica Defence Force on Lammie Lane in Salt Spring, St James on Monday.

The police report that they received a call about 9:10 p.m. that there were loud explosions coming from the area and went to investigate.

On their arrival, four persons - two men and two women- were seen.

The police say the premises was searched and several 9mm spent casings were observed on the ground.

According to the police, a black 9mm Glock pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round was found on top of furniture in a section of the house while one of the men handed over a black Glock case to the police personnel.

The case contained two inside holsters, one Glock magazine with fifteen 9mm cartridges, a Remington box containing eighteen 9mm cartridges and cleaning implements, according to the police.

The police say enquiries were made about the firearm and the police were informed that the gun belonged to a licensed firearm holder who is presently overseas.

No firearm documentation was presented.

The men were subsequently arrested.

