Symbiote boss expresses surprise after being named among persons of interest

Lowell Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Symbiote Investments Limited, which operates as Caricel, says he’s surprised and shocked that he has been named as a person of interest by the police’s Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC).

Also listed are company secretary Minette Lawrence as well as Livingston Hines, Eugenia Hines, and Courtney Hurlock, all directors of telecoms company Xtrinet Limited.

A sixth person, Natalie Neil, is also listed as a person of interest.

The police say they are being sought in furtherance of the investigation into allegations about possible spectrum breaches.

All six are being asked to report to C-TOC detectives at 45 East Queen Street, Kingston by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5.

Contacted by The Gleaner, the Symbiote CEO said he has made himself available to assist investigators and is taken aback by today’s move.

Late last month, the police conducted a raid on premises at Eastwood Avenue, St Andrew in relation to an alleged breach of the Telecommunications Act by Symbiote.

Following the raid, Minette Lawrence denied that Caricel breached the law.

She explained that when the Court of Appeal last year denied an application by Symbiote to stay the minister of science, energy and technology’s decision to revoke its telecommunications licences, it transferred its network assets to Xtrinet.

She further stated that although the transfer is not yet complete, Symbiote no longer operates the network.

