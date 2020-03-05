Agri Happenings

Thursday, March 19: The Pesticides Control Authority in collaboration with the Caribbean Academy of Sciences, Jamaica and the Pesticide Research Laboratory present a public forum ‘Glyphosate (Roundup): Risk vs Benefit – The Jamaican Perspective’ at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Sunday, March 22: Join us at Strawberry Hill on Sunday, March 22 from 12-4 p.m. for a special event in conjunction with the third annual Blue Mountain Coffee Festival, featuring local restaurateur and king of barbecue, Gariel Ferguson. There will also be coffee tastings and music by a mento band.

Thursday, March 26: The final regional meeting of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association to discuss the formation of a National Pork Council will be held at the Savanna-la-Mar United Church Hall, with membership drawn from Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and upper Trelawny. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Weekend of March 28-29: The Jamaica Orchid Society hosts its annual horticultural show dubbed Orchid Carnival.

Easter Monday, April 13: The exciting Montpelier Agricultural Show is the perfect note on which to close out the Easter weekend.

Easter Monday, April 13: Unwind, relax and be entertained by the livestock displays, attractive horticultural offering and feast of Jamaican dishes at the St Mary Agri-expo on the grounds of the Grays Inn Sports Complex, Agualta Vale.